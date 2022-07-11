Click to share this via email

If music doesn’t work out, Alanis Morissette could have a future in the landscaping business.

Over the weekend, a tweet went viral of a photo of a hauler with the business name “Alanis Landscaping” plastered on the side.

The original tweet, which included the pun, “YOU OUGHTA MOW”, caught the Canadian artist’s attention.

Morissette followed up on the pun, based on her song “You Oughta Know”, with her own take on the song’s lyrics, but with a landscaping theme.

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

Fans on Twitter were laughing it up:

This is what I like to call comedy gold!🤣#AlanisMorissette https://t.co/vGRzn5sgsk — Clode  (@ChartMaster00) July 11, 2022

A Jagged Little Shrub. https://t.co/zT3Ugk88qh — Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) July 11, 2022

Even original “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter got in on the fun, tweeting out her own take on the song’s lyrics, with “shrubs and trees” included.