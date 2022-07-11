Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one of the most famous faces out there, but not everybody recognizes him.

The actor was back helping others recently, proving that chivalry lives on as he opened a car door for an elderly lady.

“May I open the door for you?” the former professional wrestler asked the lady, to which she replied: “Thank you, that’ll be a big help.”

The Rock admitted in his caption that she asked his name as they drove away, and he told her it was Bruno Mars.

Johnson gushed of being back in Hawaii, “Always good to come back home.”

The star loves to do his bit to help out, and recently surprised his cousin, WWE star Tamina Snuka, whose real name is Sarona Snuka, with a new home and car.

Johnson also bought a new home for his mom, Ata Johnson, last month after surprising her with a new car over Christmas.