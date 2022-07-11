Click to share this via email

One young fan of the Weeknd caught the hitmaker’s attention over the weekend.

The Canadian singer was forced to cancel his show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Friday due to the all-day outage.

Phoenix Prince, 6, who was going to attend the gig with his father, Blake Prince, took the news hard and was pictured crying outside the venue by a passerby.

The youngster had donned an outfit similar to the one the Weeknd wore in his “Blinding Lights” music video for the occasion.

After spotting the viral pic online, the musician is now on the hunt for Phoenix, posting:

can someone please find him for me? https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2022

Phoenix’s dad Blake said of the viral moment, according to CBC: “Phoenix was getting attention with his suit.

“We had a breakdown moment. He got upset over the fact the show was postponed and somebody captured a picture.

“The Weeknd retweeted it!”