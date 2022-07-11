A country music legend is finally getting her due.

Over the weekend, the trailer debuted for the documentary “The Return of Tanya Tucker”, about the singer who rose to fame in the country music world in 1972 at the age of 13.

“Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave,” the official description reads. “Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.”

The description continues, “‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya’s history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas.”

After her 1972 hit “Delta Dawn”, Tucker went on to have a string of hit songs through the ’70s and ’80s, and into the early ’90s, including “Lizzie and the Rainman” and “Strong Enough to Bend”.

In 2019, decades into her career, Tucker won Best Country Album at the Grammys for While I’m Livin, which was co-produced by Carlile.