The Kardashian family is just getting started.

After a successful first season, Disney+ announced “The Kardashians” will be back for season 2, premiering Sep. 22, with a brand new teaser trailer.

Here's an exclusive first look at season 2 of @kardashianshulu to hold you over until September 22 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. #TheKardashians

“Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles,” the official description reads. “From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.”

The teaser also features the family reacting to Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, suing them for $100 million over allegations of defamation and more.

And for Pete Davidson fans, the teaser offers the first on-screen glimpse at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, when she invites him to have a shower with her.

“The Kardashians” launched in April, less than a year after the family concluded the 20-season run of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E!.