Derek Jeter has finally spoken out about those “Jeter’s Booty Hauls” rumours.

The former professional baseball shortstop has been rumoured for years to give women who spent the night with him a basket of autographed memorabilia the morning after.

Jeter, who has dated an array of celebrities including Mariah Carey and Minka Kelly in the past, reportedly spoke about the claims in his new seven-part ESPN docuseries “The Captain”, according to The Daily Beast.

He said of the 2011 New York Post article in the documentary, “Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course. You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s**t? And you believed it!

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f**kin’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’

“It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened,” Jeter insisted.

His comments come after a friend of one woman told the Post in 2011, “Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball.

“This summer, he ended up hooking up with a girl who he had hooked up with once before, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same identical parting gift, a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball.

“He basically gave her the same gift twice because he’d forgotten hooking up with her the first time!”