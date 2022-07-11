Click to share this via email

“Running Up That Hill” wasn’t the only big musical moment in “Stranger Things 4”.

During the recent fourth season of the Netflix show, breakout star Joseph Quinn, in character as Eddie Munson, performed an epic cover of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”.

And in case anyone thought it was all for show, the “Stranger Things” writers shared a pair of videos of Quinn on Twitter showing him practicing his guitar work for the cover.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Fans on Twitter shared their gleeful reaction at the practice footage.

i just literally levitated and screamed and cried this is perfect. https://t.co/CHxielqKbK — Benjamin (@fleetwoodmacfan) July 10, 2022

Metallica has also embraced the use of their song in “Stranger Things”, saying they were “blown away” by it.

Last week, the band performed the song alongside Munson’s shredding on the show in a TikTok post.