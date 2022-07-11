Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper got a shock when she recently walked in on what she thought was a murder scene.

Kardashian spoke about her 9-year-old daughter North’s love of special effects makeup, saying during a recent interview with Allure for a YouTube clip: “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it.

“I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

Kim Kardashian. — Photographer: Danielle Levitt

She went on to explain how she rented a home for the famous family during the summer, saying of North bringing her makeup with her: “And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.

“I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school.”

Kardashian waited until the next morning to clean everything up, but ended up having to rush out of the house to take the kids to school.

She recalled, “The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup.

“It was bad. I have photos and it’s crazy.”