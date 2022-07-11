Nicki Minaj has a ton of fans in the U.K.

On Monday, hundreds of fans swarmed the street around the Koko music venue where the rapper announced she was hosting a meet-and-greet in the London neighbourhood of Camden Town.

Originally scheduled for noon local time, the meet-and-greet was pushed back to later in the afternoon, but by that point the crowds were already huge, with people waiting hours in hot summer weather to meet Minaj.

there are now multiple policeman & police vans at the scene where nicki is supposed to be… pic.twitter.com/JzSL7kvMaP — NlC0 (@ONlKASPRINT) July 11, 2022

Minaj announced the meet-and-greet after playing the Wireless festival in Findsbury Park over the weekend.

Fan Tom McCaffrey, who arrived at Café Koko told the Camden New Journal, “If there’s a chance that we could meet Nicki Minaj, there was no way that we were going home today.”

Even the waiting was exciting for fans.

“I’ve been here six hours. Every car that comes past with blacked out windows is getting us a little bit more excited,” McCaffrey said. “She’s known for her tardiness. She was late for her set last night at Wireless – it’s her style.”

When she finally arrived, Minaj’s car was surrounded by fans, and the rapper tweeted out to get fans to get into a “contained space” so that she would be allowed to get out and to her meet-and-greet.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

Finally out of the car, Minaj attempted to coordinate things, including appearing annoyed at the police officers doing security for the event.