Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A Fox News correspondent suffered a hilarious mishap while getting “Low” with Flo Rida.

Todd Piro was dancing on stage with the rapper when he accidentally split the back of his pants.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Mandy Moore & More!

The funny moment happened during the Fox and Friends concert on Friday, July 8, where Flo Rida got on stage to perform his 2007 hit single, “Low”.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello To Headline Benefit Concert Launching ‘Protect Our Kids’ Legal Fund Challenging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

As Piro was dancing alongside some of the other hosts, he went down and squatted just a little too much.

“I got too low with Flo Rida and split my pants,” said the anchor at the end of the song.

Posting on Instagram later on, he wrote, “While dancing on stage at the @official_flo concert on @foxandfriends, I ripped my pants when I got too low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low.”