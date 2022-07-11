Rita Wilson and Josh Groban combine their talents to bring their version of “Songbird”.

The song comes off of Wilson’s upcoming duets and concepts album. It’s a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s original 1977 hit. She specifically invited Groban to join her for a touching duet that uses both of their warm vocals.

“‘Songbird’ by Christine McVie has always been a song that has gone straight to my soul,” she told Taste of Country about the track. “The simplicity of the lyric and melody makes it so powerful. It’s as if you’re eavesdropping on the most intimate of conversations.”

As for her choice of duet partner, the singer said Groban’s vocals helped her to create the narrative she had been envisioning.

“Singing this as a duet with Josh Groban allowed the imaginary conversation I had in my head to live with these two lovers, who may have been experiencing this exchange for the first time in their lives,” she added.

While details about her album project are yet to be released, it’s expected to come out in 2022.