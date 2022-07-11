Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are celebrating the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl a couple of weeks ago, according to People.

Middleton, 38, and Matthews, 46, are already parents to Arthur, 3, and 1-year-old Grace.

Just like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. 

The little girl will be the sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton. 