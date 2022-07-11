Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are celebrating the birth of their third child.
The couple welcomed a baby girl a couple of weeks ago, according to People.
READ MORE: Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With James Matthews — Find Out Her Name!
Middleton, 38, and Matthews, 46, are already parents to Arthur, 3, and 1-year-old Grace.
Just like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.
READ MORE: Pippa Middleton & Husband James Matthews Expecting 3rd Child
The little girl will be the sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton.