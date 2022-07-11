Click to share this via email

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock (8961177gc) Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews Wimbledon 2017, Day 11, All England Lawn Tennis Club, London UK, 14 July 2017

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are celebrating the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl a couple of weeks ago, according to People.

Middleton, 38, and Matthews, 46, are already parents to Arthur, 3, and 1-year-old Grace.

Just like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

The little girl will be the sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton.