Jensen Ackles is celebrating his daughter’s first steps on the red carpet.

The “Supernatural” actor attended the “Zombies 3” premiere in Hollywood with his 9-year-old daughter Justice Jay aka “JJ”. The event marked a milestone for the child who had yet to visit any events officially.

He posted the pictures with the caption: “Proud papa moment. Took JJ to her first “Hollywood Premier”. She walked the carpet like a pro (a pro that held on tight to her dad). ☺️”

He made sure to thank the team behind the movie who made the moment all the more special.

“Thanks to @megdonnelly @disneyplus and the whole cast of @disneyzombies for a super fun night. I’ll never forget it…and neither will she,” he added.

Donnelly, who plays Addison in the franchise responded to the praise in the comments, writing, “JJ is the best !!!!! aaaahhhh thank you so much for being there 🥹 xx”.

JJ dressed like a star for the event with a pink and purple floral dress while her father looked handsome in a dark blazer and white inner shirt.

Ackles shares JJ as well as his 5-year-old twins, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, with “One Tree Hill” actress Danneel Ackles.