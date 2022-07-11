Nasim Pedrad is addressing TBS’ decision to cancel “Chad” ahead of its season 2 debut.

The show was cancelled just hours before it was scheduled to premiere on July 11.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of ‘Chad’ will not air on TBS,” said a network spokesperson in a statement shared with Deadline.

“We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor.”

Pedrad also shared her thoughts with Deadline.

“I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No,” said the former “SNL” star, referencing the recent WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

“I’ve spent the last year making a season of television I’m really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in.”

Pedrad added, “I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase,” she said. “I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home.”

“Chad” focuses on a teenage Middle Eastern boy (Pedrad) “in the throes of adolescence” who is forced into the role of being “the man of the house.”