Doja Cat has come under fire after she recreated a viral moment from the testimony that Amber Heard gave during Johnny Depp’s long-running defamation case.

In a since-deleted TikTok, the “Woman” singer told fans that her puppy had stood on a bee over the weekend.

While relaying the story, Doja Cat appeared to wince just like Heard did when she spoke about her own dog standing on a bee during the trial.

At the time, many people claimed that Heard’s facial expressions may have been overly dramatic, however, Doja Cat has still faced backlash due to the fact that the “Aquaman” star was speaking about allegedly being sexually assaulted.

Other fans stood up for Doja Cat, claiming that people were overreacting.