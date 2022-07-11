Doja Cat has come under fire after she recreated a viral moment from the testimony that Amber Heard gave during Johnny Depp’s long-running defamation case.

In a since-deleted TikTok, the “Woman” singer told fans that her puppy had stood on a bee over the weekend.

Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HadmcjV3hs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

While relaying the story, Doja Cat appeared to wince just like Heard did when she spoke about her own dog standing on a bee during the trial.

At the time, many people claimed that Heard’s facial expressions may have been overly dramatic, however, Doja Cat has still faced backlash due to the fact that the “Aquaman” star was speaking about allegedly being sexually assaulted.

doja cat mocking amber heard talking about the sexual assault she went through is so disgusting like she knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed — me and yeri are tired of u bitches (@yerigatekeeper) July 11, 2022

amber heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that — mother oomf (@muglerrized) July 11, 2022

"my dog stepped on a bee" comes from amber heard's account of her getting sexually assaulted. doja is making fun of her. — angel🤍 (@holydevangel) July 11, 2022

Other fans stood up for Doja Cat, claiming that people were overreacting.

Doja said her dog got stung by a bee and now suddenly everyone wants to act like activist. pic.twitter.com/ZcSAzUUsrg — 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖉𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇 💗 (@SheClb) July 11, 2022