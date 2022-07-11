Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Bellas are causing some confusion for the little ones in their lives.

During this week’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, the twin sisters revealed how Brie’s kids often mix her up with Nikki.

“Brie’s kids get so confused with her and I,” admitted Nikki. “Buddy goes, ‘Mama.’ And I go, ‘No, it’s Dodo’… He wouldn’t like, let it go.”

READ MORE: Nikki And Brie Bella Celebrate WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Brie continued, “He wouldn’t stop. Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, ‘No, Dodo. No.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s Mama.’

READ MORE: Nikki And Brie Bella Give Insight On Their Lowkey Lives, The Twins Talk ‘Compromising’ Relationships And Motherhood

“I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like ‘Bud-Bud, it’s Mama.’ And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, ‘Mama?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t I have a, a certain scent?'”

Nikki added, “Yeah. It’s crazy. It’s been a trip to see it all.”

“Do we look that much alike?,” asked Brie.

“I mean, we’re twins,” answered Nikki.

Nikki shares 1-year-old son Matteo with Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is a mom to son Buddy, also 1, and 3-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan.