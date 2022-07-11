Johnny Depp has settled a suit that was scheduled to go to trial later this month.

The actor reached a deal with location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks, who alleged that Depp assaulted him on the set of “City of Lies” in 2018.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: ‘If I Had A Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brooks claimed that Depp punched him twice in the ribs. He also alleged that the “Blow” star was reeking of alcohol during the incident.

Script supervisor Emma Danoff defended Depp claiming that the the incident never happened.

Instead, she said that Depp stood up for a homeless Black women, who Brooks had berated with racial slurs.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Calls For Mistrial In Defamation Case

“He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman,” Danoff said, per THR. “Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’”

Danoff also said that she had photos to prove that Depp didn’t punch the location manager.

The terms of the deal were not detailed in the notice.