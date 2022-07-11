Judi Dench is known as one of the world’s leading actresses, but the iconic star was once told that she’d “never make a film”.

The 87-year-old star looked back on the incident during a new interview with the Sunday Times Magazine.

READ MORE: Kenneth Branagh Recalls How He & Judi Dench Were Kicked Off A Set For Cracking Up About Potatoes

“He was perfectly nice, but at the end he said, ‘You’ll never make a film. You have the wrong face,'” she recalled. “And I said that is fine, I don’t like film anyway. I want to go back to the theatre.”

At the time, Dench was best known for her extensive theatre work. It wasn’t until 1997 that the Oscar winner landed a leading movie role as Queen Victoria in “Mrs Brown”.

READ MORE: Jude Hill Reveals Judi Dench Was A Big Prankster On The Set Of ‘Belfast’

Dench has since gone on the nab an Oscar, a Golden Globe and Multiple BAFTAs.