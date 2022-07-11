Click to share this via email

Khloe Kardashian suspects that something might be “a foot” between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The Good American founder couldn’t help but ask whether or not the couple had a foot fetish, following Kim’s latest Instagram post.

The SKIMs creator shared a selection of loved-up snaps, including two that featured her bare feet pushing up against Davidson’s tattooed torso.

“Do you guys have a foot fetish too?” asked Khloe beneath the post.

“Nope,” Kim simply replied.

Khloe has previously addressed rumours that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might have a foot fetish.

When asked if “there’s a foot fetish there” during her appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, she replied, “I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them. Believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on.”