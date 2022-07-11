Click to share this via email

Wendy Williams is closing the book on marriage.

The former talk show host opened up about her love life in a new interview with HollywoodLife.

“I can’t wait to fall in love,” admitted the 57-year-old star. “However, there’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again.”

Williams was previously married to Bert Girigorie from 1994 until 1995 and to Kevin Hunter from 1997 until 2019.

“But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one,” she continued.

Revealing the qualities that she wants a potential suitor to have, Williams added, “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”