Mickey Rourke didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts on Tom Cruise during a new interview with Piers Morgan.

The actor made some brutally honest comments after being asked for his opinion on Cruise’s summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick”, which grossed over $1bn.

"The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years… I got no respect for that." Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

“That doesn’t mean s*it to me,” Rourke replied. “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I’ve got no respect for that.”

The Oscar nominee continued, “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

Asked if he believed Cruise was “a good actor”, Rourke added, “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”