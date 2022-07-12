Joseph Quinn wiped away tears as a fan told him how much he and his “Stranger Things” character Eddie Munson meant to them.

The actor, who plays Munson in the fourth season of the hit show, appeared onstage at the London Film and Comic Con event over the weekend.

A fan explained how she didn’t have a question, but just wanted to say a massive thank you to Quinn for playing such a relatable character and being such a nice person.

Joseph Quinn sheds tears after a fan shared her gratitude for him at Showmasters Comic Con. pic.twitter.com/O80OImV4a7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude really,” adding that he’d made her and other fans’ summer.

Getting emotional, Quinn joked at the end of a clip doing the rounds online: “Aww, why did you do that?”

Quinn sparked an online frenzy when his character performed an epic cover of Metallica’s 1986 track “Master of Puppets”.

The song could end up following in the footsteps of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, which shot to the top of the charts after being featured in “Stranger Things 4” volume 1 in May.