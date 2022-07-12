Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Emmy Awards is returning to honour the very best in television.

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards are being announced live at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, streaming on YouTube.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Presents Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award To Dad John Aniston

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star JB Smoove and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Melissa Fumero will host the announcement alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

“Abbott Elementary”, “Ted Lasso”, “Succession”, “Squid Game”, and “Severance” are predicted to be among the nominees for this year’s awards.

READ MORE: Chris Rock, Dwayne Johnson Approached To Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Last year, “The Crown”, which won’t be competing this time, swept the Drama categories, while “Ted Lasso” won Outstanding Comedy Series. “The Queen’s Gambit” took home Outstanding Limited Series.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sept. 12.