Bachelor Nation was left cringing over the first kiss of the season on Monday night’s “The Bachelorette”.

Viewers watched as Gabby Windey and Mario Vassall locked lips, with many dubbing it super-awkward. One person even went as far as to call it the “worst” kiss they’d ever seen.

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’: Meet Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia’s Potential Suitors

Windey begged to differ: “I was really excited to talk to Mario. He’s a great kisser. He’s kind of giving me butterflies,” Yahoo! reported.

She ended up giving him her “first impression” rose.

READ MORE: Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts To Not Being Asked Back To Host ‘The Bachelorette’

For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, two women — Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are friends from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” — will date the same group of men.

Windey said during the episode, “These first few guys are really amazing. It’s truly surreal to know that they’re here for me. I’m enjoying the hell out of it.

“But I want to know who Rachel is kissing, if they’re good, if they’re bad. I feel like it’s not weird. I mean, she’s my friend.”