Bachelor Nation was left cringing over the first kiss of the season on Monday night’s “The Bachelorette”.

Viewers watched as Gabby Windey and Mario Vassall locked lips, with many dubbing it super-awkward. One person even went as far as to call it the “worst” kiss they’d ever seen.

That first kiss of the night was CRINGE. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/qU1ZIGR0qr — Johann Timkang (@johanntimkang) July 12, 2022

Did anyone else see the kiss between gabby and Mario and cringe??? Like that was such an awkward make out sesh 🫣🥴 #TheBachelorette — daniel (@muksalgado) July 12, 2022

Okay am I the only one who felt like that was the most awkward first kiss of the season? #TheBachelorette — Jenna D'Alesio (@jenna_dalesio) July 12, 2022

why did gabby's first kiss with mario look so awkward 😬 #TheBachelorette — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) July 12, 2022

Mario and Gabby kissing might the most awkward TV kiss since this gem. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/VE2XxqyJrZ — Jared Bright (@BrightLights89) July 12, 2022

"I think couse he's a dancer and she likes that…" Wrong, he's the first guy to step up and give Gabby that first kiss. Awkward, very very awkward first kiss but he made a move. #TheBachelorette — ＪΞ Γ Γ Џ (@Jerry_210) July 12, 2022

Windey begged to differ: “I was really excited to talk to Mario. He’s a great kisser. He’s kind of giving me butterflies,” Yahoo! reported.

She ended up giving him her “first impression” rose.

I wasn’t expecting Mario to get a first impression rose. Their kiss looked awkward. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aNath23K1z — Stephanie (@IamSteph81) July 12, 2022

For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, two women — Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are friends from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” — will date the same group of men.

Windey said during the episode, “These first few guys are really amazing. It’s truly surreal to know that they’re here for me. I’m enjoying the hell out of it.

“But I want to know who Rachel is kissing, if they’re good, if they’re bad. I feel like it’s not weird. I mean, she’s my friend.”