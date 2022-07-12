Click to share this via email

A young fan took the attention away from Ed Sheeran during one of his recent stadium-tour shows.

Michelle Nicol shared a clip of her son Joseph busting out some impressive dance moves while the musician performed “Bad Habits” and “Shape of You”.

Jospeh would love people to share this and @edsheeran to see it pic.twitter.com/d1jnaUT8Mm — Michelle Nicol (@shellnic2089) June 21, 2022

My son living his best life at @edsheeran concert last night. Memories that will last forever thank you Ed you was amazing pic.twitter.com/4lw6GHbmaA — Michelle Nicol (@shellnic2089) June 12, 2022

Sheeran’s team noticed one of the videos as it did the rounds online and posted that the youngster has what it takes to join the singer onstage.

Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer

pic.twitter.com/CBp1D1Zld3 — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) July 11, 2022

Sheeran has been traversing the U.K. and Europe with his huge “+–=÷x (Mathematics)” tour.

The star has been juggling parenthood and performing around the globe after he and his wife Cherry announced they’d welcomed their second daughter in May.

Sheeran previously posted: