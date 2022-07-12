Paget Brewster isn’t hiding her age.

In a post this week on Twitter, the “Criminal Minds” star shared a photo of herself sporting grey hair.

“I like my grey hair,” the 53-year-old wrote. “I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks.”

She added that it is just “one small battle” for her, and asked followers to be “kind to each other.”

As someone who is also not doing anything to pretend I’m not my actual age, I very much appreciate you. I hope that a few of us making these little decisions add up to some actual change happening in terms of women’s body image. Also your hair is glorious — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) July 12, 2022

In the replies, “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey showed her support for Brewster, sharing that she “is also not doing anything to pretend I’m not my actual age.”

Lynskey added, “Also your hair is glorious.”

The two actresses are far from the first to embrace aging naturally.

In recent years, Andie MacDowell has proudly sported grey hair, telling NPR in an interview, “I really don’t feel like I’m losing my beauty; it’s just a different kind of beauty.”

Other actresses, including Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Julianne Moore, have spoken on the pressures of aging for women in the industry.

“Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don’t have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing. It just is,” Moore told As If magazine in 2021.