The second trailer for the upcoming dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” has been released, accompanied by Charli XCX’s new song “Hot Girl”.

Maria Bakalova stars in the clip as Bee, the down-to-earth new girlfriend of Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), who appears nervous to meet Sophie’s wealthy friends while joining them on a trip to a mansion in the middle of nowhere.

During the “hurricane party,” the rich millennials play a backstabbing murderous game of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which quickly turns deadly in real life.

Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, and Chase Sui Wonders star as Sophie’s snobby friends and possible murderers.

The feature-length film follows director Halina Reijn’s directorial debut, the 2019 drama “Instinct”. Speaking of the new horror-comedy, Reijn said she’s “obsessed with power and sexuality in a pressure-cooker environment.”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” hits select theatres on Aug. 5, then everywhere Aug. 12.