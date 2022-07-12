Prince Harry is continuing to help end the stigma attached to mental health.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, who is the chief impact officer for the human transformation company BetterUp, spoke to two-time Olympic gold medallist Chloe Kim for the film “Transform With Mental Fitness”.

Like Harry, Kim, 22, has been open about her battle with anxiety and mental health.

READ MORE: U.K. Court Says Newspaper Story About Prince Harry Was Defamatory

EXCLUSIVE: “I can’t expect myself to perform at my peak when I’m doubting myself and I’m feeling negative emotions,” Olympian Chloe Kim told Prince Harry during a sit-down interview. https://t.co/6W165lCqI1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 12, 2022

Harry said in a clip shared by “Today“: “How would you describe the relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance?”

“It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn’t feeling good mentally,” Kim responded.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Had ‘Significant’ Tension With The Queen’s Private Secretary, Court Docs State

She continued, “And I can’t expect myself to perform at my peak when I’m doubting myself and I’m feeling negative emotions.

“If I’m not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardize my physical health and they go hand in hand. And, so, for the past couple years I’ve just been prioritizing that, listening to my body, and I’m in such a better place.”

As well as chatting to Kim, Harry is also joined by author, psychologist, and BetterUp science board member Adam Grant, and BetterUp member Blu Mendoza in the film.

They discuss how each has worked with coaches to develop proactive mental-fitness practices and transform their lives.