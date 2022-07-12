Click to share this via email

It’s time to honour the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the talented stars and hard-working crews of some of the most impressive productions of the year.

Last year, “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” led a group of history-making nominations, which saw “Ted Lasso” break the record for most-nominated freshman comedy and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez become the first-ever transgender actor nominated for a major Emmy award.

This year’s winners will be announced during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer,”Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfayden, “Succession”

John Tuturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalfe, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Arcane”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Rick And Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“What If…?”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham, “Moon Knight”

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”

Chadwick Boseman, “What If…?”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park”

Jessica Walter, “Archer”

Jeffrey Wright, “What If…?”

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War”

David Attenborough, “The Mating Game”

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need To Talk About Cosby”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II”

Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes”

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent”

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

“VICE”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

“Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Myer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“The Tinder Swindler”

“We Feed People”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“100 Foot Wave”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“Changing The Game”

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches”

“When Claude Got Shot”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections”

“Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson, “Anacostia”

Bill Burr, “Immoral Compass”

Brendan Gleeson, “State of the Union”

Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, “Words With Ike (Cake)”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship, “Intersection”

Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union”

Desi Lydic, “Desi Lydic Foxplains”

Rhea Seehorn, “Cooper’s Bar”

Sydnee Washington, “Bridesman”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage”

“Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show”

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“Robot Chicken”

“Star Wars: Visions”

“When Billie Met Lisa”

For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

