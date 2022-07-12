The 2022 Emmy Award nominations are in.

This year, actresses including Zendaya, Kaley Cuoco, Julia Garner, Amanda Seyfried, and Issa Rae are up for gongs, as well as actors such as Chadwick Boseman, Colin Firth, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover, and Bill Hader.

“Succession” holds this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy nominations followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” (17), and “Euphoria” (16).

Nominated stars shared their excitement ahead of the upcoming ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12.

Quinta Brunson, who is up for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”, said, “What an honour to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream.

“It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EPs Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring ‘Abbott Elementary’ to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Quinta Brunson has just made #Emmy history with “Abbott Elementary.” Landing 3 nominations for comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series she is the first Black woman to earn three noms in the comedy categories in the same year https://t.co/ZrozHTjZen — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanReports) July 12, 2022

Adrien Brody, who is up for Guest Actor in a Drama for “Succession”, shared, “Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work.

“I am a huge fan of ‘Succession’ and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of ‘Succession’, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in “Abbott Elementary”, added: “I am so deeply honoured and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honour of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honour the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!“

Lizzo, whose reality TV show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is up for the Best Competition Program gong, posted:

Lee Jung-Jae, who is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series gong for “Squid Game”, gushed: “First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honour to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honour with the ‘Squid Game’ fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the ‘Squid Game’ team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

“It is such an honour to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honouring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together,” Alexandra Daddario, who is up for the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series award for “The White Lotus”, said in a statement.

Bob Odenkirk released the following statement regarding his Lead Actor in a Drama Series nom for “Better Call Saul”: “I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of ‘Saul’ shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year.

“I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Brett Goldstein, who is up for the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Ted Lasso”, said: “Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle.

“I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing.”

“Barry” star Bill Hader, who is up for the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series gong, added: “I’m just super happy and proud of everyone on the show and humbled and thrilled with the recognition and nominations.”