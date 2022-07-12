Pink seemingly clapped back at haters who didn’t agree with her response to last month’s Roe v. Wade overturn by the Supreme Court.

In a June 25 tweet, Pink blasted those in favour of the anti-abortion ruling and was later told by haters to “shut up and sing.” The singer did just as they said by posting a photo of what appears to be an at-home studio followed by a bit of a Twitter break.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Slams The Five Members Of The Supreme Court For Not Giving ‘A Sh*t About Freedom’

On Monday, Pink returned to the social media platform to give the haters what they wanted. In a 16-second video, she gets up close and personal, staring directly into the camera while singing an a cappella version of the lyrics, “You can call me irrelevant, insignificant, you can try to make me small.”

She even gave viewers a wink, playfully taking down her critics.

On June 25, the “What About Us” singer told fans who support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to “NEVER F**KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN” and to “F**K RIGHT OFF.”

READ MORE: Pink Says Ellen DeGeneres ‘Basically Handed’ Her An Emmy As She Gets Emotional Over The End Of ‘Ellen’

At the time, a Twitter user caught Pink’s attention with his response to her tweet when he revealed he’s “never had an abortion. Also have never been with a woman that aborted my child. My wife & I saved our grandson from deletion by providing our complete support for our son & his girlfriend, best thing we’ve ever done.”

“I’m so glad you HAD THE CHOICE TO DECIDE WHAT WAS RIGHT FOR YOU, SIR. Must be nice,” Pink replied.

She snapped back at another follower who joked, “I hope her agent survives the stroke,” to which she replied, “I am my agent. We’re fine.”