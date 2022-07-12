Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on the recent development in Jen Shah’s court case.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to telemarketing on Monday. The news was released during the middle of Cohen’s Sirius XM “Radio Andy” show.

Reacting to the news, the radio host was indecisive about what the result could mean.

“All it means is she’s changing her plea,” said Cohen, via E! News.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Opens Up On ‘Emotionally Chaotic’ Dating Life As A Single Father

His co-host, actor John Hill was doubtful, however. “Right, well, when you say you’re guilty of something, it maybe means you’re guilty,” he answered.

Cohen revealed part of his hesitation was due to his good relationship with Shah. She had recently sent his 2-month-old daughter Lucy a surprise gift.

“And I was like, ‘Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift…’ I just thought that was so nice of her,” he recalled.

“I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty,” he concluded.

While Hill didn’t entirely agree, he was willing to concede some praise to Shah. “I’ll say that about Jen Shah—at least she’s honest,” he said.

Later in the show, a viewer called in comparing the situation to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Guidice pleading guilty to fraud in 2014.

Cohen argued the situation was different.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Accidentally Exposes Kyle Richards’ Secret Breast Reduction Surgery

“I also think what I’ve found regarding viewer response to some of these moments that have happened, some of the viewers are more outraged when there are—you know, when you look at Tom Girardi and what it looks like he did—actual victims that you can look at,” he explained. “When you look at Joe Giudice defrauding the government of some tax money, I think you wind up getting more upset when you know that there are victims.”

Shah currently faces a possible 30-year prison sentence and up to $9.5 million in fines and restitution.