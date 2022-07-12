Click to share this via email

This marriage is particularly complicated.

Netflix has released the official movie trailer for “Purple Hearts” starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The film tells the story of a difficult marriage sparked by necessity over desire.

“Purple Hearts” — Photo: Netflix

“In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits,” the synopsis reads. “But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.”

Carson and Galitzine star alongside Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich, and Scott Deckert.

“Purple Hearts” premieres July 29 on Netflix. The movie’s soundtrack includes “Come Back Home” performed and co-written by Carson.