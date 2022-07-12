No one was more surprised than Zendaya to learn of her three Emmy Award nominations.

Zendaya received three nods at the 2022 Emmys for her work on “Euphoria”, adding to the show’s total 16 nominations. The “Spider Man: No Way Home” actress learned of her three solo nominations during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s absolutely insane,” the actress said. “The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them.

READ MORE: Zendaya Admits It’s Difficult Handling Fame As A Young Star: ‘It Can Be Scary And Nerve-Wracking’

“I’ve already talked to so many people on Facetime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud.”

Zendaya earned a nod for lead actress in a drama series, plus two songwriting nominations for “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song”. She worked with “Euphoria” composer Labrith on the songs.

“I had no idea!” she said of the song nominations. “The intention was just to work with Lab in a deeper sense, and he always creates such a warm environment to collaborate.

“Whenever we made things on set, it was just about the goal of enhancing the emotional journey of these characters and how to tell the story through another medium — so, yeah I had no idea I would be a part of this today. It’s very cool.”

READ MORE: Zendaya Appears To Respond To Pregnancy Speculation: ‘This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter’

Zendaya plans to further expand her “Euphoria” duties by directing an episode next season.

“Hopefully we’ll have more time to prep for this next season. We were in such a crunch with last season, so it was tough to get it done,” Zendaya said. “I was really nervous to do it the first time, but I think I will be better prepared this time.

“I was going to have to act, and I had no prep time. And Sam was like, I don’t want to put you through that. I want you to have a good introduction to directing. And do it properly. ”