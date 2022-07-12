Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II, presenting the George Cross to Ms Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, and Ms May Parsons, Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, representatives of the National Health Service.

The Queen honoured the U.K.’s National Health Services’ leaders and healthcare workers during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Her Majesty awarded Britain’s health service with the prestigious George Cross, praising everybody who has helped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those in attendance was May Parsons, who delivered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to Margaret Keenan on December 8, 2020.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Has Reportedly Been Riding Her Horses Again

Today’s recipients included Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard of @NHSEngland and May Parsons, Modern Matron from University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, who administered the world’s first COVID vaccine in December 2020. pic.twitter.com/Eo1nxvBCpx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 12, 2022

🎖 Representatives from the NHS in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England received medals on behalf of their many colleagues. pic.twitter.com/xqSvRWKGyN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 12, 2022

Congratulations and Thank You to all NHS workers, past and present. pic.twitter.com/rZrOryZOIX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 12, 2022

Parsons joined frontline workers from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland at the event, which Prince Charles also attended.

The Queen joked to Parsons, “You’re still alive?” according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth’s Formal Role Rewritten For First Time In A Decade To Accommodate Reduced Royal Duties

The nurse told the Queen: “We’re terribly, terribly proud of the vaccination roll-out, it was so successful,” to which the royal responded, “Yes it was amazing.”

As NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard mentioned the millions of people who had been jabbed, the Queen said it was “tremendous.”

It was first announced that the NHS would be receiving the George Cross honour in July 2021.