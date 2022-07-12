Martin Lawrence says the “Bad Boys” franchise isn’t over yet.

The actor spoke with Ebony magazine for their July cover story about where he sees the future of the action movie series pioneered by him and Will Smith.

“We got one more at least,” he told the outlet, dismissing rumours Smith’s controversial slap at the Oscars meant the end.

Reflecting on the film’s legacy, Lawrence said the film proved how bankable Black actors could be as action stars.

READ MORE: Martin Lawrence Shuts Down The Idea Of A ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘I Don’t Think We Can Do That Again’

“It was big,” he recalled. “For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office—that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge].”

The film also marked a milestone for the actor in his career.

“I didn’t go to college, so I felt TV was my college years,” he said. “I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different.”

READ MORE: Martin Lawrence Opens Up About His Daughter Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son

The last “Bad Boys” movie to hit theatres was 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life” which pulled in over $426 million worldwide.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that a fourth film for the franchise was announced in January 2020, with a script penned by Chris Bremner. It later reported that after the scandal at the Academy Awards, the film was currently on hold.