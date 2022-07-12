Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late brother.

In a post Tuesday on Instagram, the “Zola” star and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley shared her memories of her younger brother, Benjamin, who died by suicide two years ago at age 27.

READ MORE: Riley Keough Says She Cried While Watching ‘Elvis’ With Mom Lisa Marie Presley & Grandmother Priscilla Presley

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here,” she wrote alongside a photo of the siblings together on her wedding day in 2015.

She added, “You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Keough has shared similar tributes to her brother in the last two years, posting photos of them together as children.

READ MORE: Riley Keough Thanks Dakota Johnson After Coldplay Play ‘Yellow’ In Honour Of Her Late Brother

Speaking with The New York Times last year, Keough opened up about her brother’s death.

“The first four or five months, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she said. “I was totally debilitated. I couldn’t talk for two weeks.”

Keough continued, “It’s very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it’s so outrageous. If I’m going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn’t.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.