“This Is Us” may have come up short on Emmy nominations, but Mandy Moore isn’t sweating it.

On Tuesday, the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced, and despite being a darling of the awards show in past years, the show’s final season wasn’t recognized in any major categories.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Many Moore reacted to the snub, writing, “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure.”

She continued, praising creator Dan Fogelman, along with the rest of the cast and crew for their work on the show.

“But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included),” Moore added. “That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

While “This Is Us” failed to receive nominations in the Drama Series and acting categories, the show’s final season did receive one nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, putting it up against “Euphoria”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schmigadoon!”

Over the course of its six season run, which ended earlier this year, “This Is Us” was nominated four times for Outstanding Drama Series. Sterling K. Brown also won Outstanding Lead Actor for his work in the series’ first season, and Gerald McRaney and Ron Cephas Jones have also won Guest Star awards.