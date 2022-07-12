A cast of comedy favourites come together for the new movie “Spin Me Round”, co-written by and starring Alison Brie.

A dark rom-com, “Spin Me Round” sees Amber (Brie), the manager of an Italian restaurant chain win an all-expenses paid trip to Italy to attend the franchise’s educational cultural immersion institute. Hoping to find love abroad a la her favourite romantic-comedies, Amber soon sees her getaway dissolve into chaos and confusion with a possible kidnapping plot — or worse — in play after she meets the charismatic CEO Nick (Alessandro Nivola) and his assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza).

Joining the cast for the Italian getaway are Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Tricia Helfer, Zach Woods, Tim Heidecker and Lil Rel Howery.

Directed and co-written by Jeff Baena, husband of Plaza, the movie marks the third time Plaza and Brie have appeared in one of his films. The trio previously worked together on “Joshy” and “The Little Hours”. They also both appeared in “Happiest Season” with Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart.

“I love working with Aubrey. She’s an incredible actress and she and I have really great chemistry,” Brie told Insider in March following the film’s premiere at SXSW. Their latest project also includes a steamy kissing scene, which the actress said was one of her “favourite nights of shooting”.

“It was really easy to shoot a scene like that together,” she said of their kiss. “When we shot ‘The Little Hours’, Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave [Franco], so it’s come full circle; it’s all in the family.”

“Spin Me Round” will be released in select theatres and on digital on August 19.