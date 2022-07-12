Sydney Sweeney had her mom on speed dial when the Emmy nominations came out.

The actress landed her first Emmy nominations in two categories – Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for “Euphoria” and Outstanding Limited Series for “White Lotus”.

The first person Sweeney called when the news broke out was her mom.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Reveals ‘Madame Web’ With Dakota Johnson Is Shooting Soon: ‘I’m Really Excited To Start This Journey’

She shared the emotional moment to Instagram with a video captioned: “what a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!”

She continued, “It’s an honour to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!”

In the video, Sweeney is huddled in a car as she gushes about the honour with her mother, both overcome with tears.

“Congratulations!” her mother greets her when she picks up. The actress spends a few quiet moments brushing away tears.

READ MORE: Christina Ricci & Sydney Sweeney Talk Playing Meme-able Characters And Doing Nude Scenes

The call is cut short, however, when the 24-year-old laughs and tells her mom she’ll call her back as her phone is flooded by congratulatory calls.

Famous friends congratulated Sweeney on the nods, with “Queer Eye”‘s Tan France writing, “SO, SO deserved!!! I’m so happy for you, love!! ❤️” and Lili Reinhart commenting, “Congratulations ❤️❤️ so incredibly well deserved 🙌🏻”.

It’s a busy year for the breakout star who was recently announced as the newest addition to Sony’s upcoming superhero flick “Madame Web”.