Tegan and Sara are giving serious Coldplay vibes in the official music video for “Yellow”.
Canada’s favourite musician twins dropped the visuals for “Yellow” on Tuesday. The video, directed by Mark Myers, is a tribute to Chris Martin’s performance in the 2000 music video for Coldplay’s “Yellow”.
The song “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood — wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time,” Sara said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.
“Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”
Review Tegan and Sara’s 2022 tour schedule with Canadian dates in bold.
Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Oct. 29 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
Oct. 30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Nov. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Nov. 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Nov. 8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Nov. 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Nov. 11 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
Nov. 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
Nov. 13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Nov. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Nov. 19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom