Tegan and Sara are giving serious Coldplay vibes in the official music video for “Yellow”.

Canada’s favourite musician twins dropped the visuals for “Yellow” on Tuesday. The video, directed by Mark Myers, is a tribute to Chris Martin’s performance in the 2000 music video for Coldplay’s “Yellow”.

The song “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood — wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time,” Sara said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

“Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

Review Tegan and Sara’s 2022 tour schedule with Canadian dates in bold.

Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct. 29 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

Oct. 30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 11 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Nov. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Nov. 19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom