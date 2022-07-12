Cardi B is opening up about her experience with motherhood, revealing she’s a hands-on mom.

In a new interview with Vogue Singapore, she admitted she was not at her best, given both daughter Kulture and son Wave (whom she shares with husband Offset) have been sick.

“It’s been very stressful,” she said. “I’ve been up all night and all day with my baby for the past two days — but what can you do, you know?”

In fact, the interview had to be postponed when Wave had to be rushed to the ER.

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” she added. “I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my mum more — having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”

When she first became pregnant with her daughter, Cardi said she had every intention of bringing in some help.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” she said. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’.”