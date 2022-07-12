On Monday, it was announced that Lea Michele would be taking over the lead role in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” when current star Beanie Feldstein departs in early August (Michele will begin on Sept. 6, with Julie Benko taking on the role during the interim).

Also departing the show is Jane Lynch, who plays the mother of lead character Fanny Brice (Tovah Feldshuh will be taking over the role).

As fans of “Glee” will certainly recall, Lynch and Michele both starred in the Fox musical hit, and Lynch spoke with Deadline about her former co-star stepping into “Funny Girl”.

“We have been in touch about it,” Lynch said of Michele joining the production, while also explaining why she and Michele won’t be overlapping and offering fans a “Glee” mini-reunion.

“You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together,]” Lynch added.

“I adore her,” she said of Michele. “She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on ‘Glee’.”