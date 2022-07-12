Click to share this via email

Reports are emerging that Bradley Cooper is in a new romance with Huma Abedin, former top aide to Hillary Clinton.

Page Six is reporting that Cooper and Abedin — ex-wife of disgraced New York politician Anthony Weiner —have been dating for a few months after meeting at this year’s Met Gala, where they were introduced to each other by none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a “well-placed source” told the outlet. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Another source, described as a “Hollywood insider,” also weighed in, claiming that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet.”

Added the source: “Bradley broke up with [‘Glee’ alum] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

Meanwhile, the “well-placed source” noted that Abedin “has told a few friends” she has a “new man… but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.”

“They are perfect for each other,” the source continued. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Reps for Abedin and Cooper have yet to confirm Page Six‘s report.