Ryan Gosling is ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s got his eye on a very specific character.

In a sneak peek at his new interview with Gosling, Josh Horowitz of MTV News’ “Happy Sad Confused” podcast shared a bit of bombshell about the one hero in the MCU he’d most like to play.

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren’t true,” Horowitz tweeted, referencing unverified reports that Gosling was in talks to play Nova, a.k.a. Richard Ryder of “The New Warriors” comic series.

However, Horowitz continued by writing, “this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play… Ghost Rider.”

If Gosling were to take on the role of the motorcycle-riding vigilante whose head is a flaming skull, he’ll be stepping into a role previously held by Nicolas Cage, who played the character in two movies, 2007’s “Ghost Rider” and 2011’s “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”.