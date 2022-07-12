Steve Martin and Martin Short are celebrating their respective Emmy nominations for “Only Murders in the Building”, with both earning nods in the Lead Actor – Comedy Series category, while the show also gained a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

However, the legendary comedians weren’t so happy that co-star Selena Gomez was snubbed, and shared their displeasure about her lack of an acting nomination with the New York Times.

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show,” said Martin.

“We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” he added.

Short chimed in to remind that Gomez did receive a nomination, as “an executive producer,” before breaking into a little schtick.

“Steve, let’s do our joke from the show. Hey, Steve, how many Emmys do you have again?” quipped Short.

“Oh, I want to say five. [pause] Well, I want to say five, but I have one,” joked Martin. “If I were to win, I would be on a roll. Because that would be 53 years since my last win.”

Short then delivered the punchline. “Gee, I’d hate to see what you look like by the time you get your third win. I’ve won twice.”