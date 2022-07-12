The new season of “America’s Got Talent” has offered viewers plenty of emotional moments so far, and this week’s edition served up another one, courtesy of a capella vocal group Acapop! Kids.

The group, consisting of youngsters ranging in age from 12 to 17, told the judges that they would be performing an original song composed by a former member Nolan Gibbons.

In a montage, Gibbons’ parents explained he died suddenly and unexpectedly, categorized as sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC).

The song, “My Turn”, paid tribute to Gibbons, with an emotional performance that brought the audience and the judges to their feet for a standing ovation.

“This is what you guys are meant to do,” declared judge Sofia Vergara.

“I think to sing a song as a tribute to someone you’ve lost is such a difficult thing to do,” added Simon Cowell. “So emotional. So respectful, by the way, and it was what I call a ‘moment.’ Love you guys, you’re brilliant.”

Three unanimous yes votes from the judges (fourth judge Howie Mandel was still MIA this week) guarantee that Agapop! Kids will be back to dazzle viewers in episodes to come.