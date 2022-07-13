Sofia Vergara was moved to tears by Wyn Starks’s audition on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”.

Starks, who is from Minneapolis but now lives in Nashville, belted out the original track “Who I Am”, dedicating the emotional song to his late twin brother.

Starks shared before the performance, “It was one of my brother’s favourite songs. I’m a twin, and recently actually lost my twin brother.

“It’s been really hard,” he continued. “And, you know, he was one of my biggest supporters. So to be here means everything to me, and I’m doing this for him.”

Wyn Starks on “AGT”. Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara, whose older brother Rafael was killed in their native Colombia in 1998, said after the track, “That was amazing. I’m so sorry for your loss. I know what that means. I lost my brother too, and I cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin because that bond has to be something unexplainable.”

“I’m sorry for your loss,” Starks told Vergara, as she shared: “I love all the feeling that you gave to your song. I love your song, and I love that it was your song.”

“Honestly, you’re brilliant, Wyn,” Simon Cowell said. “And we all saw, for obvious reasons, how emotional you were. And then you took a beat and then — that song, it was extraordinary. It really was.

“And I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother. Genuinely. And I think this could be a life-changing moment for you. I really hope that.”

Unsurprisingly, Starks made it through to the next round of the competition.

Fans loved the performance as well, even predicting that Starks could win the whole show:

Wow Wyn is a powerhouse flawless flawless performance touching song. #AGT — 🌈 (@_MindVibesLife) July 13, 2022

Wyn is gonna win #agt — Stefanie (she/her) (@stefyjonas2) July 13, 2022

Wyn just WON tonight #agt — StarryMag (@StarryMag) July 13, 2022

That was INCREDIBLE!!!! I love this show and watch all the acts that go through. I think this is one of the most brilliant moments on #AGT I’ve ever seen. Pure magic and so skillful. Just wow. As #HeidiAGT says “You’re good Wyn!” I hope your journey is blessed. 🕊 @terrycrews — Sarah B (@saralahb) July 13, 2022

Wyn Starks blew me away on #agt tonight. Absolutely beautiful. — Giada🤌🏾 (@jadeymo) July 13, 2022