Mickey Rourke called Amber Heard a “gold-digger” in a tell-all new interview with Piers Morgan.

The actor, who worked with Depp on the 2003 flick “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”, was asked about Depp winning his defamation trial against his ex-wife Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She countersued the actor for $100 million.

Rourke said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”: “I’ve known Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately.”

"I felt bad for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger." Mickey Rourke slams Amber Heard as a "gold-digger" after she lost her court case against Johnny Depp. @Piersmorgan | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/UQslFe5B4H — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 12, 2022

“All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do,” the former boxer, who was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse in 1994, explained.

Rourke continued, not revealing the incident he was talking about, “It cost me movie jobs for several years and it [gave] me a bad reputation. And finally the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs.

“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger, you know?”

“You think that’s what she was?” Morgan questioned, as Rourke swore before correcting himself: “Absolutely.”

Rourke’s latest comments come after he took a swipe at Tom Cruise for playing “the same effing part for 35 years” in a previously released clip from the same Morgan interview. See more in the clip above.