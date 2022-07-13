Click to share this via email

Kate Beckinsale is a friend to all fuzzy creatures.

On Tuesday, the “Last Days of Disco” star shared a pair of videos on Instagram of her encountering a fox at her door.

“You come for your tea?” she asks the fox as she opens the door in the first video.

In the next clip, Beckinsale is seen sitting outside, feeding the fox.

She also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the fox having a nap on a patio chair.

The actress first shared photos of the fox, who has been hanging around her parents’ place, about three weeks ago.

Since then, she has shared a number of photos and videos of herself hanging out with the fox, feeding it and more.